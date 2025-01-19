Minister pays tribute to Munnu Bhai

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique honored the late journalist and founder of Sundas Foundation, Munnu Bhai, during a ceremony held on Saturday to mark his 7th death anniversary. Speaking at the event, he expressed deep respect for Munnu Bhai’s contributions, saying, “May Allah Almighty ease his path.” He urged everyone to follow Munnu Bhai’s example of dedicating their lives to serving humanity. The minister reiterated the Punjab government’s support for Sundas Foundation, highlighting its pivotal role in providing treatment and care for children suffering from thalassemia. “We will continue to work towards making the mission of Sundas Foundation successful,” he stated, adding that, as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts are being made to deliver the best healthcare services to people of Punjab. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan also spoke on the occasion, recognizing the valuable contributions of both Khawaja Salman Rafique and the Sundas Foundation. “Munnu Bhai was a pioneering personality, and the government should provide full support to Sundas Foundation,” he said. Prominent figures, including Dr Saeed Elahi, Tahir Sarwar Mir, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, and others shared their views, paying homage to Munnu Bhai’s legacy. The event was attended by President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Yasin Khan, Nasir Naqvi, Muzammil Suharwardi, Khalid Abbas Dar, Haseeb Pasha, Shafqat Mahmood, Arsalan Rafique Bhatti, Khawar Naeem Hashmi, and a large gathering of journalists.