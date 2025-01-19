Missing boy found dead in water tank

KARACHI - The young boy who has been mysteriously missing for the last 11 days was found dead from a water tank near his house located in North Karachi. According to details, the family and police were making hectic efforts for the recovery of Sarim who was only 11 years old but all in vain. After recovery of his body, the entire area wore gloomy look while her mother fell unconscious after hearing the death of his little son. Police officials said that they were investigating to determine the real cause of boy’s death and were looking into the matter from different angles. They said they have to establish whether the boy fell into the water tank at his own or someone forcibly pushed him into it.