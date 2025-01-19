Sunday, January 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Missing boy found dead in water tank

Our Staff Reporter
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The young boy who has been mysteriously missing for the last 11 days was found dead from a water tank near his house located in North Karachi. According to details, the family and police were making hectic efforts for the recovery of Sarim who was only 11 years old but all in vain. After recovery of his body, the entire area wore gloomy look while her mother fell unconscious after hearing the death of his little son. Police officials said that they were investigating to determine the real cause of boy’s death and were looking into the matter from different angles. They said they have to establish whether the boy fell into the water tank at his own or someone forcibly pushed him into it.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025