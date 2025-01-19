NAHE launches faculty development program for associate professors

ISLAMABAD - The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC has launched a two-week Faculty Development Program for Associate Professors of Public Sector Universities. The program, launched at HEC Regional Centers, aims to elevate teaching excellence, research innovation, and professional growth, according to a press release. The opening ceremony featured a virtual address by Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, HEC’s Executive Director as chief guest, who underscored the program’s pivotal role in creating a ripple effect within the academic ecosystem.

Dr. Zia said, “NAHE is executing Faculty Development Program in three tiers. Tier-3 (Lecturer & Assistant Professor) training is already being held successfully in different universities of the country. Now, Tier-2 (Associate Professor) is being launched. This program empowers faculty to become master trainers, ensuring the cascading of knowledge and skills across institutions.” The Executive Director emphasised the importance of cascading the training by the participants in their respective universities. Through this initiative, the HEC is committed to strengthening academic excellence nationwide. Dr. Zia also congratulated NAHE for successful execution of training programs. Dr. Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director NAHE, also addressed the participants virtually, highlighted the program’s alignment with HEC’s vision to develop faculty as agents of transformation, equipped with innovative tools to meet evolving educational and societal needs.

The program features eight specialized modules, including Ensuring Excellence in Higher Education Teaching, Effective Academic Planning & Implementation Strategies, Psychological and Educational Strategies for Teacher and Student Development, Effective Organizational Communication, Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) for Enhancing Andragogical Skills, Research Excellence & Innovation, Assessment & Evaluation (Digital Tools), and Higher Educational Administration and Management.The Modules will be delivered by leading experts in their fields. Utilizing modern pedagogical techniques and digital tools, the sessions foster active participation and collaborative learning.

Faculty development is essential for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in higher education settings. By improving the capabilities and effectiveness of university faculty, institutions can better contribute to multiple SDGs. Faculty development aligns with and supports various SDGs including SDG-4 (Quality Education), SDG-5 (Gender Equality), SDG-8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG-10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG-13 (Climate Action) and SDG-16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

By investing in faculty development, educational institutions can significantly advance the SDGs, ensuring quality education for all and fostering innovation, and promotes sustainable development across various sectors.

Participants from Punjab and Sindh, nominated by their university, are committed to amplifying the program’s impact by implementing their learnings and promoting academic excellence within their institutions. The program reflects HEC’s unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of innovation, capacity building, and sustainable development in Pakistan’s higher education sector.