NEPRA’s Failure

NEPRA recently reported a 3% increase in Pakistan’s electricity generation, bringing the capacity to 45,000 MW. However, only 33% of this capacity is utilised for a few months each year, leaving the remaining 66% unutilised and contributing to high electricity costs.

As the body responsible for issuing electricity generation licences and planning energy production, NEPRA must answer for its failures. It has not explained how it plans to address this excess capacity or why it continues to add unnecessary energy to the grid.

The government should consider disbanding NEPRA for failing to fulfil its basic responsibilities.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.