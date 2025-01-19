Sunday, January 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NEPRA’s Failure

January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

NEPRA recently reported a 3% increase in Pakistan’s electricity generation, bringing the capacity to 45,000 MW. However, only 33% of this capacity is utilised for a few months each year, leaving the remaining 66% unutilised and contributing to high electricity costs.

As the body responsible for issuing electricity generation licences and planning energy production, NEPRA must answer for its failures. It has not explained how it plans to address this excess capacity or why it continues to add unnecessary energy to the grid.

The government should consider disbanding NEPRA for failing to fulfil its basic responsibilities.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025