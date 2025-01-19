NIH denies surge in Covid cases as experts note seasonal rise in respiratory illnesses

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has dismissed reports of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, asserting that the situation remains under control.

Dr. Mumtaz Khan, Head of the Center for Disease Control at NIH, clarified that claims of a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases are unfounded. He noted that the overlapping symptoms of Covid-19, influenza, and seasonal flu might be causing public confusion.

Dr. Khan reassured the public that an uptick in respiratory illnesses is typical during winter, with cases of influenza and H1N1 commonly reported at this time of year. He emphasized that surveillance has been enhanced nationwide to monitor the situation and informed that the NIH has submitted a detailed response to the National Assembly regarding cases of Covid-19, influenza, and H1N1.

In Karachi, reports from Dow Hospital indicate a noticeable increase in respiratory illnesses. Professor Saeed Khan, an infectious disease expert, stated that 25 to 30 percent of patients presenting with cold and cough symptoms have tested positive for Covid-19. Additionally, 10 to 12 percent of patients have been diagnosed with Influenza H1N1, while 5 to 10 percent of children are showing signs of respiratory infections.

Professor Khan explained that the similar symptoms of Covid-19, Influenza H1N1, and other winter viral infections often discourage patients from seeking proper testing. Loss of taste and smell remains a key indicator of Covid-19.

Dow Hospital also reported an increase in patients with breathing difficulties and other respiratory complaints. Experts highlighted that poor ventilation during winter contributes to the spread of these viral infections, which are expected to rise during the colder months.