Noman and Sajid star as Pakistan dominate day 2, lead West Indies by 202

LAHORE - Pakistan extended its lead to a commanding 202 runs on the second day of the first Test against West Indies on Saturday, reaching 109/3 in their second innings. After dismissing the West Indies for just 137 in their first innings, Pakistan had a lead of more than 90 runs. Openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Huraira capitalized on the opportunity, building a steady 50-run partnership for the first wicket. However, the partnership was broken when left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican trapped Huraira LBW for 29, leaving Pakistan at 67/1 in the 15.4 over. Pakistan’s top order continued to face pressure as Warrican struck again after a four-over gap, removing Babar Azam for just five. The visitors’ bowlers reduced Pakistan to 89/2, with two quick wickets falling in succession.

Despite the early setbacks, Shan Masood continued his solid form and brought up his 11th Test half-century. However, Pakistan suffered another blow when a lack of communication between the batters led to Masood’s run out for 52 off 70 balls. At 106/3, Kamran Ghulam joined vice-captain Saud Shakeel at the crease, and the pair worked together to stabilize the innings before play was halted for bad light, with Pakistan sitting at 109/3 after 31 overs.

In response to Pakistan’s total of 230 in the first innings, the West Indies’ batting crumbled under intense pressure. Sajid Khan was the standout performer, striking early to dismiss Mikyle Louis for just one run, leaving the visitors at 10/1. His next delivery sent Keacy Carty packing for a Golden Duck, making it 10/2.

Sajid continued his brilliance, dismissing captain Kraigg Brathwaite for 11 and Kavem Hodge for 4, reducing the West Indies to a precarious 22/4. Noman Ali joined in on the action, removing Justin Greaves and Tevin Imlach, leaving the West Indies in deep trouble at 51/7.

Noman’s momentum was unstoppable as he claimed the wickets of Alick Athanaze and Kevin Sinclair, bringing the West Indies to the brink at 91/9. A brief 46-run partnership between Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales delayed the inevitable, but Abrar Ahmed’s dismissal of Seales finally ended West Indies’ innings at 137.Noman Ali was the star of the day with five wickets, supported by Sajid Khan, who claimed four.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had been dismissed for 230 in their first innings. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel were the top scorers, with Rizwan making 71 and Shakeel contributing 84. The pair formed a crucial 141-run partnership after Pakistan resumed at 143/4. However, the West Indies bowlers, led by Kevin Sinclair, tightened their grip after the drinks break, removing Shakeel for 84 and triggering a collapse.

Scores in Brief

DAY 2 STUMPS: PAKISTAN 230 (Shakeel 84, Rizwan 71, Seales 3-27) AND 109-3 (Masood 52, Hurraira 29, Warrican 2-17) lead WEST INDIES 137 (Warrican 31*, Noman 5-39, Sajid 4-65) by 202 runs.