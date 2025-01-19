Options under consideration to run PESCO under KP govt’s supervision

Peshawar - In light of the federal government’s instructions, consideration has begun on the proposal to run the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) under the supervision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started working on various options for managing the affairs of the distribution company of the federal organization and other administrative matters.

In this context, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Engr Tariq Sadozai, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Energy, and Himayatullah Khan, Chairman of the PESCO Board of Directors. Additionally, Zubair Khan, Secretary of Energy & Power, as well as the Chief Executive Officers of PESCO and PEDO and senior officers, also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, various options were considered regarding the privatization of PESCO or its transfer to provincial control. The meeting was also informed that PESCO is a loss-making distribution company, facing an annual loss of Rs130 billion due to line losses and poor recovery.

To address this, several options were discussed, and experts’ opinions were solicited on running the company under the supervision of the provincial government. Discussions were also held on facilitating cooperation with the police, as well as provincial and district administrations, in PESCO’s recovery campaign.

Furthermore, the meeting included a briefing on the model for selling electricity generated by PEDO’s 1000 MW low-cost hydropower projects to the industrial sector at reduced rates over the next two years.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that a task force would be set up to consider the option of handing PESCO over to provincial authority and make final recommendations.