Sunday, January 19, 2025
Pakistan eyes $3b investment as CM announces China-backed special economic zone

SEZ will bring about socio-economic transformation in region, opening doors to over one lakh direct and indirect jobs and benefiting local communities

Our Staff Reporter
January 19, 2025
KARACHI  -  Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced the establishment of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and said that CPEC Phase 2.0 is a major milestone in Pakistan’s economic development and an investment of $3 billion is expected through it, which will provide more than one hundred thousand job opportunities. The project is being developed by the Sindh government under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was termed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as a historic achievement that will enhance industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The agreement was signed by SEZMC CEO Abdul Azim Aqili, Zaheer Khan Brothers (ZKB) CEO and Chairman Mohabbat Khan and Cheng Qiang of Power China International in collaboration with the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is strategically located near Karachi ports, offering exceptional connectivity and access to regional trade routes, making it considered the most viable economic zone of CPEC.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that the SEZ has great potential to attract domestic and foreign investment, especially Chinese companies looking to expand their operations in South Asia.

Murad Ali Shah said that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone will transform Pakistan’s economic landscape. He added that the project will encourage industrial development, reduce dependence on imports and promote exports, leading to a self-reliant and sustainable economy.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar highlighted the importance of the zone’s sustainable industries, empowerment of local communities and skill development.

He said that the Special Economic Zone will bring about socio-economic transformation in the region, opening doors to over one lakh direct and indirect jobs and benefiting local communities. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Sindh cabinet members, senior officials and dignitaries.

Our Staff Reporter

