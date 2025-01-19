Pakistan Navy hands over command of CTF-150 to Royal New Zealand Navy

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Navy handed over the command of the Combined Task Force (CTF-150) to the Royal New Zealand Navy. Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of the Pakistan Navy handed over the command of Combined Task Force 150 to Commodore Roger Wadd of the Royal New Zealand Navy. Vice Admiral George Wikoff, Commander of the Combined Maritime Forces, was the chief guest at the ceremony. The Combined Task Force 150 is one of the five task forces operating under the Combined Maritime Forces. The Pakistan Navy led the Combined Task Force 150 for the 13th time from July 2024 to January 2025. Under the leadership of the Pakistan Navy, Combined Task Force 150 conducted various maritime security operations. The Pakistan Navy and the Combined Maritime Forces collectively seized 10 tons of narcotics valued at over 50 million US dollars.