Ignaz Semmelweis, a Hungarian physician, revolutionised the field of medicine in the mid-19th century through his pioneering work in hand hygiene. As a doctor working in a Vienna maternity clinic, Semmelweis observed the high mortality rates among women due to puerperal fever. He made a groundbreaking discovery that the simple act of handwashing with chlorinated lime solution significantly reduced infections. His findings were met with resistance from the medical community at the time. Nevertheless, Semmelweis’s work laid the foundation for modern aseptic techniques and infection control in healthcare, saving countless lives. His story underscores the importance of evidence-based practices and the sometimes arduous path to acceptance of revolutionary ideas.