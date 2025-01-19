PIC performs 75 peads cardiac procedures in a week

Peshawar - The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has reached a remarkable milestone in pediatric cardiac care by successfully treating 75 children with congenital heart defects in just one week. The procedures, conducted with the help of international pediatric cardiologists from Egypt, Netherlands, and Qatar, involved device-based methods to close heart defects.

PIC collaborated with the Pakistan Child Heart Foundation to make this achievement possible. Speaking to the media, PIC Dean Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah and Head of Pediatric Cardiology Professor Dr. Ejaz expressed gratitude to the foundation for its support and trust in the institution.

Dr. Shahkar highlighted that hosting international experts who performed such a large number of cases reflects the credibility and excellence of PIC. He described the institute as a source of pride for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan, providing state-of-the-art facilities to patients.

Professor Dr. Ejaz noted that PIC is equipped with world-class pediatric cardiology facilities. In 2024, over 800 children received life-saving treatment using advanced devices. He emphasized that PIC offers hope to families who previously sought expensive treatments abroad or could not afford them.

International experts and Farhan Ahmed, CEO of the Pakistan Child Heart Foundation, praised PIC’s advanced services and dedicated staff. Ahmed emphasized that this partnership ensures a brighter future for children battling heart diseases.