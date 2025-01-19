PM Shehbaz approves appointments of new envoys

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved the appointments of new Pakistani ambassadors to various countries, according to sources from the PM Secretariat.

Asma Rabbani will serve as Pakistan's envoy to the Philippines, while Rahim Hayat Qureshi has been designated as the ambassador to Brussels and the European Union. Abdul Hameed Bhatta and Najeeb Durrani will represent Pakistan in Japan and Ghana, respectively.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, Moazzam Shah, Malik Farooq, Shahbaz Khokhar, and Adil Gillani have been assigned as ambassadors to Indonesia, South Korea, South Africa, Beirut, and Morocco respectively.

Additionally, Tariq Karim and Aqsa Nawaz have been appointed as ambassadors to African nations. Syed Haider Shah, Amir Shaukat, and Marghoob Saleem Butt will assume roles as Pakistan's envoys to the Netherlands, Egypt, and Switzerland.

Zaman Mehdi, Wajid Hashmi, and Tanveer Bhatti have been named consul generals in Chicago, Melbourne, and Chengdu, respectively, while Shehryar Akbar will take up the ambassadorial position in the Czech Republic.