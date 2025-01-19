Sunday, January 19, 2025
Police arrest man for allegedly selling step-daughter

Our Staff Reporter
January 19, 2025
Attock  -  Police have arrested an accused for selling his step-daughter. A case has been registered against him and the accused has been sent behind the bars. Reportedly, Pomi Masih r/o Attock Cantt with the help of his wife had sold his step-daughter to Danish in return of Rs 0.2 million.

The victim girl escaped from the clutches of Danish and informed police. Police are on the hunt to arrest Danish and the mother of the girl. In another attempt, police arrested three kite sellers Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Abdullah and Abdul Rafay. Police recovered 600 kites and eight rolls of metallic strings from their possession.

In another attempt, police arrested eight gamblers and recovered cash, two bikes and cell phones from them. Those arrested include Hasan, Arsalan, Wajahat, Hasnain, Imran, Sadiq, Murad and Niaz.

Our Staff Reporter

