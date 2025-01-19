Sunday, January 19, 2025
Police brutality claims life in Jhang

NEWS WIRE
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

JHANG  -  A disturbing incident of alleged police torture surfaced in District Jhang on Saturday, resulting in the death of Shaukat Ludhiana, a citizen who was in police custody at Waryam Wala police station.  Graphic images of Ludhiana’s tortured body have gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. According to reports, no case was initially registered against Ludhiana, who was taken into custody. However, following strong protests from his family and demands for justice, the police have registered a case against Chamman Abbas, Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) of Waryam Wala police station, and two unknown persons. The family of the deceased is seeking registration of a murder case against the Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) and Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station, alleging that Ludhiana was subjected to brutal torture during his detention.

