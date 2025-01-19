PTI’s leaders call other parties corrupt turned out be corrupt themselves after decision of court: Sarbalund

QUETTA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Sardar Sarbalund Jogezai on Saturday said that PTI’s leaders who call other parties corrupt have also turned out to be corrupt themselves after decision of the court in case of 190 million pound, In his statement issued here, he said the decision in the 190 million pound case against Imran Khan was an open and shut case. He said that those who are making the clear and transparent decision controversial should tell why they did not present evidence in their favor in the court. Those who gain personal interests from the state’s money are national criminals and what the court’s decision should be done to them, he said. He said that during the hearings of the Al-Qadir Trust and 190 million pound reference cases, the founder of PTI and other accused were given opportunities to explain themselves many times. He said that the decision was also given by the same judge whom the PTI has been calling the advocate of truth and justice, but since the decision was opposed yesterday, an attempt is being made to make it controversial on a religious level which is a highly immoral and unpolitical move. He said that Imran Khan, as the Prime Minister, handed over the state’s money to one person and not only this, but also established a private trust through this money and became its trustee, which is a clear violation of the laws and comes under the category of corruption.

He said that the PTI should go to court against the decision and defend itself there and not present it as a religious issue.

The public has now come to know their true nature and will not fall for their tricks anymore, he said.