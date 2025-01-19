PTI to observe Feb 8 as a ‘Black Day’ to protest alleged theft of its mandate

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has begun preparations to observe February 8 as a ‘Black Day’ to protest the alleged theft of its mandate. All PTI MNAs and MPAs have been instructed to hold large demonstrations in various parts of the country to reclaim the “stolen” mandate, demanding supremacy of the constitution and rule of law. The decision had been made following the instructions of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan. Separately, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram strongly condemned the judgment of £190 million case for calling the Al-Qadir University Project Trust as a “sham trust.” Terming it a premeditated verdict, he wondered that its outcome had been leaked to the media beforehand. The Information Secretary said PTI chief Imran Khan brought the laundered money back to Pakistan and used it for a public welfare project, unlike certain corrupt individuals who exploited national wealth to invest in opulent foreign properties like Surrey Palace and Avenfield Apartments.

He dubbed the court’s decision, sentencing Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case as shameful, a blatant travesty of justice, and a murder of justice.

Akram stated that the Supreme Court had already declared the judge, who pronounced the ruling, unfit for judicial service, stripping him of his judicial powers.

He stressed that the “biased and unjust” decision would ultimately be overturned on appeal. He asked, “In a country where judges themselves have to seek justice, how can they be expected to deliver justice to others?”

The Information Secretary said it’s high time for the superior judiciary to swiftly intervene to fix the wrong and restore the fast-eroding sanctity of the judiciary because the premeditated decisions made by lower courts over the past year and a half had not only severely damaged the judiciary’s image but it also further eroded the public trust in the judicial system. Akram said that labelling a charitable organisation as a ‘shame trust’ was not only inappropriate and wrong but disgusting and unfortunate because hundreds of students had already been enrolled in it, receiving religious and spiritual education.

He hoped that this case, like numerous other fabricated ones, would soon be relegated to the dustbin because Khan and his wife didn’t financially benefit from the charitable organization, as they were merely trustees, not owners. He said Khan was falsely implicated in fabricated and politically motivated cases by power usurpers aiming to coerce him into a deal. He strongly condemned the deployment of contingent of police outside the Al-Qadir University, terming it an act of intimidation and harassment of the students. He emphasised that an appeal would be filed with the higher court within days to challenge the “unfair” judgment.