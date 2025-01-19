Sunday, January 19, 2025
PU expels 9 students

Our Staff Reporter
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  On the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, the disciplinary committee expelled nine students involved in various incidents of violence while two students were rusticated for one academic year. According to the PU spokesperson, the administration took indiscriminate action against the students for violating the rules and regulations of the university. He said that the expelled students were Malik Asjad Rehman, Ammar Amjad, Muneeb Riaz and Ghazanfar Ali Rehan from Institute of Geology, Muhammad Muzamil from Department of Technology Education, IER, Hassan Arshad from Department of Economics, Umar Khalil from Institute of English Studies, Abdul Rehman Khan from Department of Educational Research & Evaluation, IER and Muhammad Haroon Arshad from Department of Film and Broadcasting, who will not be able to take admission in any programme of the university. He said that Shams Ullah from Department of Secondary Education, IER and Ikram Ullah from Department of Gender Studies had been rusticated for one academic year. He said that action would continue as per the law against the elements who spoil the environment of Punjab University.

Our Staff Reporter

