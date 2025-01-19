Punjab, AJK ministers, SIFC delegation visit Livestock Expo-2025

KARACHI - Punjab and Azad Kashmir’s Ministers for Livestock Ashiq Ali Kirmani and Sardar Mir Akbar Khan along with Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah visited Livestock Expo here on second day of the exhibition on Saturday.

Sindh Minister for Livestock Muhammad Ali Malkani, Secretary Kazim Jatoi and other officials received the guests on arrival at expo centre.

A delegation of Special Investment Felicitation Council (SIFC) also visited the Livestock Expo and inspected the halls where livestock animals were kept.

Punjab Minister for Livestock Ashiq Ali Kirmani and AJK Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan visited the halls and expressed happiness over quantity and quality of vaccines prepared by Sindh Livestock department.

They appreciated the efforts of the department after seeing the livestock, local breed of buffaloes, goats and sheep of Sindh displayed at the exhibition.

Punjab Minister said that the two provinces can work together in the livestock and fisheries sectors and the his government was ready to fully cooperate in this respect. Azad Kashmir Minister for Livestock Sardar Mir Akbar Khan visited also expressed his pleasure on seeing the livestock on display.

Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah witnessed the livestock parade. Shah who is also livestock farmer and various breeds of livestock are being bred in his own farm. Education Minister Sardar Shah has also set up 20 stalls at the Sindh Livestock Expo where animals brought from his farm are being exhibited.

In addition, a delegation from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) specially participated in the Sindh Livestock Expo. The delegation of the Green Corporate Livestock Initiative, a subsidiary of SIFC, consisting of its Chairman Major General (Retd) Shahid Mahmood, Brigadier (Retd) Ehtisham Younis and other officers also inspected the breeds of different livestock animals.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the Sindh Livestock Expo, an animal parade (Cavalcade) was held, which was very much liked by the guests and the thousands of people present in the expo. Later, archery, tug of war and mule-pulling competitions were organized by the Sports Department. A musical program was also organized by the Culture Department.