LAHORE - Peshawar’s rising squash sensation, Sadaf Afridi, has secured her spot in the final of the U-15 Plate Event at the Shell Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship 2025, currently being held in Islamabad. Hailing from the squash hub of Peshawar, Sadaf credited her success to rigorous training, the invaluable guidance of her coaches, and the steadfast support of her parents.