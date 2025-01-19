School van overturns in Bahawalpur, eight children critically injured

BAHAWALPUR - A devastating road accident occurred early Saturday morning near Bahawalpur city in Punjab, leaving at least eight school children critically injured. According to rescue sources, the incident took place when a school van overturned while taking a sharp turn, private news channel reported. The van, which was carrying students to their school, lost control while navigating the turn, resulting in the vehicle flipping over. The impact of the crash was severe, causing serious injuries to eight children on board, rescue officials added. Rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving reports of the accident. The injured children were carefully extricated from the wreckage and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident to determine the factors that contributed to the van overturning.