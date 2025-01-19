Security forces neutralise 5 terrorists in Zhob

In a decisive operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, security forces successfully neutralised five terrorists attempting to infiltrate into Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the infiltration attempt occurred on the night of January 18 and 19 in the Sambaza area of Zhob. The vigilant response by security forces thwarted the attempt and eliminated the threat.

The ISPR highlighted Pakistan's ongoing calls for the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management and prevent the use of Afghan soil for cross-border attacks.

The military spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's commitment to securing its borders and combating terrorism, emphasizing the need for Afghanistan to uphold its responsibilities in maintaining regional peace.