Sindh Agriculture University’s faculty, students showcase products in expo

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam made a significant presence at the Sindh Livestock Expo, 2025, by showcasing innovative and value-added dairy and meat products at its stalls. The varsity’s spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences’ exhibited a wide range of products. These included buttermilk (lassi), mozzarella cheese, desi ghee, butter, guava and date-flavored ice creams, date and strawberry-flavored yogurt, flavored milk, whey beverages in multiple flavors, meatballs, shami kababs, and traditional sweets such as kulfa, gulab jamun, and barfi. He added that the exhibition’s success was driven by the efforts of faculty members, including Dr Gulbahar Khaskheli, Dr. Ghulam Shabir Barham and Dr. Muneer Ahmed Jamali, who collaborated with students to prepare and present the products. According to him, the SAU’s Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, accompanied by Dean Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Farman Chandio and other senior faculty members also visited the Expo Center. Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the Expo had provided an excellent platform for students and researchers to showcase their creativity and to promote sustainable dairy and agricultural practices. He added that the university remained committed to equipping students with practical skills to meet the evolving needs of the livestock and dairy industry.

“The innovative efforts of our faculty and students in presenting these products reflect SAU’s dedication to advancements in dairy product technology, food security, and economic growth,” he reiterated. Dr Ghiasuddin Shah lauded the faculty’s efforts and highlighted the importance of value addition in dairy products. A delegation from SAU’s Umerkot Campus, led by Dr Maqbool Ahmed Jamali, visited the Expo Center along with students from the Livestock Assistant Diploma Program. The delegation explored various exhibition stalls and gained insights into innovative practices in livestock and poultry management.