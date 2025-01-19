Sunday, January 19, 2025
Thall-Parachinar road blockade causes hardships amid tense security situation

1:41 PM | January 19, 2025
The main road linking Thall and Parachinar remained closed to traffic on Sunday, creating severe hardships for locals due to a shortage of essential supplies.

Sources revealed that preparations are underway for an operation in four village councils of Lower Kurram. Security forces have secured several strategic positions, with a significant deployment already in place.

The district administration reported delays in dismantling bunkers, although eight bunkers belonging to both sides have been demolished so far.

The situation remains tense, with residents facing ongoing challenges caused by the blockade.

