Tien matches Nadal as Monfils defies age at Australian Open

MELBOURNE - American Learner Tien kept the teenage revolution going at the Australian Open by reaching the fourth round on Saturday after 38-year-old Gael Monfils had made a big statement for the old guard with a stunning win over fourth seed Taylor Fritz. Women’s second seed Iga Swiatek romped to victory while defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner was not as flawless in the evening but proved he was still the man to beat at the year’s opening Grand Slam. Tien showed maturity beyond his 19 years to continue his dazzling run on his Melbourne Park debut, becoming the youngest player in the last 16 since Rafa Nadal in 2005 by beating an ailing Corentin Moutet 7-6(10) 6-3 6-3. Italian Sonego beat Fabian Marozsan 6-7(3) 7-6(6) 6-1 6-2 to book his place in the fourth round. Novak Djokovic, at 37, is still flying the flag for the golden generation in the fourth round and Frenchman Monfils joined him by battling from a set down to outlast U.S. Open runner-up Fritz 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 6-4. Monfils later returned to Margaret Court Arena to support his wife Elina Svitolina, who matched his feat, by beating fourth seed Jasmine Paolini 2-6 6-4 6-0 to set up an encounter with Veronika Kudermetova. Swiatek moved into the fourth round with a 6-1 6-0 hammering of Emma Raducanu. Swiatek will next face Eva Lys, who became the first lucky loser to reach the women’s fourth round since 1988 after beating Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 4-6 6-3 6-3. Sinner also enjoyed his share of fortune as American Marcos Giron did not make him pay for the 37 unforced errors he coughed up in an otherwise uneventful 6-3 6-4 6-2 win. He now plays Holger Rune after the Dane outlasted Miomir Kecmanovic 6-7(5) 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4. Giron’s defeat meant four American men reached the last 16 after Ben Shelton downed Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 3-6 6-4 7-6(5) and Alex Michelsen overcame Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6(5) 6-2, with Tommy Paul advancing a day earlier.The Australian flag also flew high with the American Stars and Stripes, as Alex de Minaur reached the second week after a 5-7 7-6(3) 6-3 6-3 win over Argentine Francisco Cerundolo and set up a meeting with Michelsen.

Women’s eighth seed Emma Navarro earlier joined the American charge with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory over Tunisian Ons Jabeur.Next up for Navarro is Russian Daria Kasatkina, who downed Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 7-5 6-1.Rybakina needed seven match points to close out her 6-3 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. Danielle Collinsfell 6-4 6-4 to her childhood friend Madison Keys.