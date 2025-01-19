UAF invites applications for short courses

FAISALABAD - Professional Training and Skill Development Centre (PTSDC) of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for more than 50 short courses. A spokesman said here on Saturday that candidates should submit their applications on prescribed proforma with required documents in the office of Director PTSDC. Among the short courses included spoken English, Computer basics, one health, maintenance of farm machinery, poultry feeding, dairy course, fruit diseases, farm irrigation, lab attendant, fruit and vegetable preservation, nutrition for school children, water quality for agriculture, poultry feeding, animal breeding, agro forestry, lab assistant, home baking, fruit and vegetable preservation, mali class, lab technician and mushroom cultivation, etc., he added.