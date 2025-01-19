UN says Sudan war turning ‘more dangerous’ for civilians

PORT SUDAN - The United Nations human rights chief on Friday warned that the war in Sudan is becoming “more dangerous” for civilians, following reports of army-allied militias carrying out ethnic-based attacks on minorities. “The situation for civilians in Sudan is already desparate and there is evidence of the commission of war crimes and other atrocity crimes,” UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk said in a statement on Friday. “I fear the situation is now taking a further, even more dangerous turn,” he added. The Sudanese army, at war with rival paramilitaries since April 2023, led an offensive this week on Al-Jazira state, recapturing its capital Wad Madani from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). In the last week alone, the UN human rights office documented at least 21 deaths in just two attacks in Al-Jazira, saying that the actual number of attacks and of civilians killed “are very likely higher”.

The two attacks took place in two camps, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Wad Madani.

Though the RSF has become notorious for alleged ethnic-based violence, reports have also emerged of civilians being targeted on the basis of ethnicity in army-controlled areas.

On Thursday, the US treasury department announced sanctions against army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, accusing the army of attacking schools, markets and hospitals, as well as using food deprivation as a weapon of war.