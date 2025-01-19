Sunday, January 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UN says Sudan war turning ‘more dangerous’ for civilians

NEWS WIRE
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, International

PORT SUDAN  -  The United Nations human rights chief on Friday warned that the war in Sudan is becoming “more dangerous” for civilians, following reports of army-allied militias carrying out ethnic-based attacks on minorities. “The situation for civilians in Sudan is already desparate and there is evidence of the commission of war crimes and other atrocity crimes,” UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk said in a statement on Friday. “I fear the situation is now taking a further, even more dangerous turn,” he added. The Sudanese army, at war with rival paramilitaries since April 2023, led an offensive this week on Al-Jazira state, recapturing its capital Wad Madani from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). In the last week alone, the UN human rights office documented at least 21 deaths in just two attacks in Al-Jazira, saying that the actual number of attacks and of civilians killed “are very likely higher”.

Virtual Remittance Gateway, HBL Konnect, and Easypaisa sign agreement for Agent Interoperability

The two attacks took place in two camps, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Wad Madani.

Though the RSF has become notorious for alleged ethnic-based violence, reports have also emerged of civilians being targeted on the basis of ethnicity in army-controlled areas.

On Thursday, the US treasury department announced sanctions against army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, accusing the army of attacking schools, markets and hospitals, as well as using food deprivation as a weapon of war.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025