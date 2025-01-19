University of Mirpurkhas holds inaugural senate meeting, approves budget, key development plans

HYDERABAD - The University of Mirpurkhas conducted its inaugural Senate meeting under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon. The meeting saw the participation of several Senate members, according to a statement issued on Saturday. Prominent attendees included former Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari, Additional Secretary College Education Ahsaan Laghari, Dr. Bhawani Shankar, Pushpa Kumari, Chairman BISE Mirpurkhas Dr. Samar Raza Talpur and Dr. Hammadullah Kakipota, among others. During the session, Dr. Memon briefed participants on efforts to secure land for the university through meetings with local stakeholders, including MNAs, MPAs and others. He expressed optimism about achieving positive outcomes. He also announced plans to establish smart classrooms and modern laboratories within the coming months. The meeting unanimously approved the university’s annual report. The budget for 2024-2025 was presented and passed with some recommendations from members. Additionally, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari was appointed as a member of the Finance and Planning Committee. Dr. Memon highlighted the pressing issue of infrastructure, stating that the university had enrolled three times more students this year. He added that the Sindh government had been informed about the need for additional buildings, and several sites had been identified in this regard. He expressed hope that a suitable facility would soon be acquired. He also confirmed that the new academic session would commence on January 27. On this occasion, participants commended Dr. Memon for his efforts in improving the university within a short period and presented suggestions for further development.

The meeting was informed that the next Senate meeting was scheduled for March.