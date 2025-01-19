Vacant revenue department posts cause hardships for residents of Havelian

HAVELIAN - Residents of Havelian are facing significant challenges due to prolonged vacancies in key posts within the Revenue Department. The absence of a Sub-Registrar and Tehsildar Revenue has forced citizens to travel to Abbottabad for even minor tasks, resulting in financial and logistical burdens, particularly for the underprivileged.

The situation has been exacerbated by inflation, with many residents spending hundreds of rupees on travel for basic services that could otherwise be provided locally. This has caused widespread frustration among the public, especially farmers and daily wage earners. Local residents have called on elected representatives Iftikhar Khan Jadoon and Ali Asghar Khan, along with Commissioner Hazara and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, to urgently address the issue.

They have demanded the immediate appointment of a Tehsildar Revenue and the stationing of the Sub-Registrar in Havelian to alleviate the difficulties faced by the public.

The citizens urged authorities to prioritize these appointments to ensure the timely provision of essential services and to reduce the financial strain on the local community.