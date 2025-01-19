Vietnamese’ senior venerable monk visited Taxila Museum, ancient sites

WAH CANTT - Senior venerable monk Thich Thai Hoa of Vietnam, along with other monks, visited the archeological museum Taxila and ancient Buddhist sites, honoring the region’s Buddhist heritage. The Vietnamese monk, along with his disciples, took a tour of the main hall, which exhibits more than 70 stories of the life of Buddha, i.e., from the time of his birth till death, besides the Bodhisattva and Buddha galleries—the profound attraction to the life of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. On this occasion, monks lauded the efforts of the Pakistani government and authorities of the Taxila Museum for preserving the history of Gandhara civilization.