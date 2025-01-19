Virtual Remittance Gateway, HBL Konnect, and Easypaisa sign agreement for Agent Interoperability

KARACHI - Virtual Remittance Gateway, HBL Konnect, and Easypaisa announced the signing of a historic agreement for Agent Interoperability in the presence of senior officials from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the evolution of branchless banking in Pakistan, setting the stage for enhanced financial inclusivity and innovation. The partnership is set to play a pivotal role in achieving SBP’s vision of a digital financially inclusive Pakistan by promoting innovation and collaboration among financial institutions and their agents.

A significant step toward financial inclusion using interoperable agent network is represented by the agreements inked during the ceremony at State Bank of Pakistan. By connecting the agent networks of various financial service providers, the cutting-edge VRG’s Interop Switch seeks to establish a unified interoperable agent platform that enables users of any bank to conduct both financial and non-financial operations on any bank’s agent network. The interop switch will present HBL and Easypaisa with unmatched chances to broaden their services nationwide, serving both urban and rural communities. This would guarantee that millions of Pakistanis, wherever they may be, may have a secure, effective, and safe banking experience by drastically lowering obstacles to financial inclusion like accessibility and convenience. Interoperable Agent Platform has many benefits for the users but is not limited to the disbursement of government grants, bill payments, credit services, and micro-insurance services. Studies reveal that the Interoperable Agent Platform maximizes economic opportunities for women and others in rural and underserved communities while addressing the financial inclusion gender gap and sees strong potential to leverage agent networks for much greater outreach and impact.