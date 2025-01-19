WASA disconnects 152 connections of defaulters

MULTAN - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 152 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered Rs4.3 million in a day. These views were expressed by Director Engineering and Recovery Anjum-u-Zaman during daily checking of recovery officials and circle in-charges performance. He directed officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown on sewerage and water supply defaulters. He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery. The all circle in-charges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery. Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan directed the recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during the ongoing month of January.