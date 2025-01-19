Sunday, January 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

WASA disconnects 152 connections of defaulters

NEWS WIRE
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 152 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered Rs4.3 million in a day. These views were expressed by Director Engineering and Recovery Anjum-u-Zaman during daily checking of recovery officials and circle in-charges performance. He directed officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown on sewerage and water supply defaulters. He ordered to detect illegal connections and  improve the performance further regarding recovery. The all circle in-charges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery. Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan directed the recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during the ongoing month of January.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025