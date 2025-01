SARGODHA - A youth killed his cousin over domestic issues here under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station on Saturday. Police said that Asad (28) R/O Chak No.121NB was doubtful that Sharjeel (21) R/O Jaranwala had illicit relations with her sister. In a fit of grudge Asad killed Sharjeel after opening fire at him when he was present at Asad’s home in Sillanwali. Further investigation was underway.