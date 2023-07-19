12 members of GB cabinet take oath

GILGIT - 12 members of the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet took the oath of their offices. Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath of office to the ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House Gilgit. Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Deputy Speaker Gilgit- Baltistan Assembly Sadia Danish, members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, senior officials of government departments, political workers and civil society people participated in the oath taking ceremony.