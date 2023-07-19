7 soldiers among 10 injured in Peshawar car bombing

PESHAWAR - At least 10 persons includ­ing seven security person­nel were wounded when a suicide car bomber targeted the vehicle of Frontier Corps at the posh Hayatabad Town­ship on Tuesday.

Police officer Waqas Rafiq told reporters that that sev­en security personnel includ­ing Havaldar Hussain, Lance Naik Wahab, FC constables Ishaq, Shafiullah, Hadayat and Lazam sustained inju­ries. He said three civilians were also injured in the at­tack. The blast was a suicide attack and its target was the FC convoy, which was pass­ing through the Hayatabad Township, Superintendent of Police Peshawar Cantt, Waqas Rafiq, told the media at the site of the explosion. SP Rafiq said the police had collected evidences from the site and investigation was un­derway. The injured were rushed to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) by Rescue 1122 teams. Window panes of nearby houses were broken due to the bang of the blast. Police said FC vehicle was the target of a suicide car bomber that exposed his vehicle at Hayatabad Phase-ll where civilians were also passing. The injured were rushed to Combined Military Hospital and Mardan Medical Complex Peshawar. KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali strongly condemned the suicide blast. He visited CMH Peshawar where he inquired after the health of the injured security forces personnel. He held the sacrifices of security forces in high esteem.