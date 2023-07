LAHORE - A promotion board meeting, chaired by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, was held at his office to review and approve the promotion cases of 79 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to the rank of Sub-Inspectors. The meeting was attended by SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Zohaib Ashraf, and SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch.