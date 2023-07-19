79 ASIs promoted to rank of Sub-Inspectors

LAHORE - A promotion board meeting, chaired by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, was held at his office to review and approve the promotion cases of 79 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to the rank of Sub-Inspectors. The meeting was attended by SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Zohaib Ashraf, and SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch.
During the meeting, a total of 135 promotion cases of ASIs were considered, out of which 79 ASIs were successfully promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors. In a statement released today, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana congratulated the newly promoted police officers and emphasized that the promotion, based on merit and seniority, is the right of every office and official. Kamyana urged the promoted officers to approach their duties with renewed enthusiasm and unwavering dedication in order to serve the people effectively.