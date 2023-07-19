79 ASIs promoted to rank of Sub-Inspectors

LAHORE - A promotion board meeting, chaired by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Ka­myana, was held at his office to re­view and approve the promotion cases of 79 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to the rank of Sub-Inspectors. The meeting was attended by SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Zohaib Ashraf, and SSP (Investiga­tions) Anoosh Masood Ch.

During the meeting, a total of 135 promotion cases of ASIs were con­sidered, out of which 79 ASIs were successfully promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors. In a statement released today, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana congratulated the newly promoted police officers and empha­sized that the promotion, based on merit and seniority, is the right of ev­ery office and official. Kamyana urged the promoted officers to approach their duties with renewed enthusi­asm and unwavering dedication in order to serve the people effectively.