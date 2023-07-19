The federal government took a stand before the apex court on Monday to defend and justify the need for trying civilians in military courts. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan, further clarified that acts of vandalism and violence against the army or its installations is a direct attack on the national security of Pakistan and all accused must be tried appropriately. While one cannot deny the degree of damage caused during the May 9 protests, and certain provisions to hold military trials of civilians exist within the law, it is imperative to proceed with caution.

The May 9 protests resulted in damages valued at Rs.2539 million out of which military establishments suffered from Rs.1982 million in losses. This is a ridiculous amount of money lost through acts of vandalism and extreme violence. The government, in its place, is right in advocating for accountability and establishing a strong precedent that discourages such reactionary behaviour. However, associating the cases of these civilians to episodes involving Shakeel Afridi or Kulbhushan Yadav is not appropriate. Both were either charged and tried for treason or spying since they acted as agents of foreign powers who were attempting to destabilise the country. Attributing the same standards of trials and punishments to all civilians accused for participating in the May 9 protests would be rather unfair, and a violation of their right to a fair trial.

The job of the government is to ensure it fulfills its responsibilities to its citizens, and upholds the law. The Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secrets Act does allow trying civilians in military courts, but has narrowly defined circumstances; inciting mutiny, spying and taking photographs of ‘prohibited’ places. In this position, the very least that can be demanded from the government is a thorough screening process to ensure that only those who meet the minimum evidentiary requirements are tried in these courts. Adopting a blanket policy in this instance may not be the best way forward, especially when the country is under immense scrutiny by the international community owing to the political and economic crisis that has ensued in the last year.

We must come to terms with the facts reiterated by CJP Bandial as well; military courts conduct summary trials alone, do not issue reasons for their judgements, nor do they record evidence. They, in most cases, are not open to the public for a reason. Accountability must prevail but at the same time, civilians must be protected from undue harshness.