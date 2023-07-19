A New Political Experiment

The recent announcement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) by former PTI leader Pervez Khattak did not come as a complete surprise, given PTI’s history of being a party of defectors. However, the timing of this splinter group’s formation couldn’t have been more significant. The events that unfolded on May 9th, resulting in the breakdown of social, political, and institutional order, served as the ideal catalyst for these disgruntled members to forge a new path.

Imran Khan’s obsession with returning to power quickly and through any means possible seems to have led to a narrow-sighted approach that disregards the interests of other prominent members within the party. This blind ascent to success has caused fissures within PTI, making it prone to defections. For the party to regain its footing, Imran Khan must reassess his approach and recognise that the party’s success depends on unity and inclusivity, not just personal ambitions.

The formation of PTI-P certainly impacts PTI’s standing within the political landscape. Many of the defectors have a considerable following in their respective regions and boast a track record of securing seats in both the National and Provincial Assemblies. This new splinter group has the potential to challenge PTI’s stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and, in turn, weaken the party’s overall position in the upcoming elections.

Nevertheless, history has shown that such offshoot parties rarely achieve significant success at the ballot box. The defections and splintering could potentially pave the way for PTI to reassess its own internal dynamics and address grievances within the party. It is worth noting that some members have distanced themselves from the new party, indicating that PTI still holds a level of popularity and street support.

Various experiments and attempts to find new solutions within the existing status quo are being carried out. However, these endeavours must be discredited to preserve the stability of the political order. Democracy thrives when political parties function cohesively and uphold their core values. Let the political free-hand determine the political equilibrium.

As the political climate evolves in the coming months, it wouldn’t be surprising to witness the formation and dissolution of other such coalitions. For PTI, this should serve as a wake-up call to address internal issues and focus on consolidating its support base.