Alleged incident of rape at Trail 3 turns out to be blackmailing attempt

Islamabad-The alleged incident of rape of a job seeker girl at Trail 3 of Margalla Hills had its drop scene on Tuesday as the “victim” told a magistrate that she was part of a blackmailing attempt by an inter-district gang involved in extorting money from people through implicating them in fake rape cases.

Recording her statement before the court of a magistrate, the victim girl Sidra Ismail, who hails from Muridkey, district Sheikhupura, admitted that she was hired by a Rawalpindi based woman Saima for trapping the accused Nauman for staging a drama of rape at Margalla Hills in order to provide a chance to blackmailing gang to record videos for exorting money. The applicant of rape case also pleaded to the court to dispose of the case.

Sidra Ismail got registered a rape case against Nauman at Kohsar police station.

However, the police investigators, under command of Station House Officer (SHO) PS Kohsar Sub Inspector (SI) Shafqat Faiz, acted promptly to unveil all the gang members of the case. A hunt has also been launched to arrest Saima, the one who engaged Sidra Ismail to trap Nauman.

Islamabad Capital Police spokesman said that the accused Nauman and his accomplice Anwar had a quarrel between them after which Anwar had hired the services of a criminal gang known for extorting money. The gang members comprised Saima, Dr Sidra Ismail, Shakeel and Manzoor, he said.

He said that Saima contacted Sidra Ismail, a resident of Sheikhupura and engineered a plan to trap Nauman in a rape case.

He said that the officials of PS Kohsar received a complaint on July 14, 2023 from a woman who claimed to have been sexually assaulted on Trail 3 on gunpoint by a man namely Nauman who according to her trapped her for luring a job in education department.

He said the police registered a case dated 14 July 2023.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the incident and directed the concerned officials to probe the case on merit and transparency and ensured the arrest of the involved accused.

Initiating an investigation led by senior police officers, including Incharge Police Station SI Shafqat Faiz. Utilizing advanced forensic techniques and technical resources, the police meticulously examined all aspects of the case, ultimately uncovering the truth behind the alleged rape incident on Trail 3.

It was discovered that the gang comprised individuals such as Dr. Sidra Iqbal, who falsely identified herself as a journalist, Saima, a resident of Rawalpindi, Shakeel Ahmed, posing as a bureau chief of a newspaper, and Manzoor-ul-Haq, masquerading as a sub-inspector of Punjab Police.

Their sinister plan involved Sidra luring the accused to Trail 3, where she would feign a rape scenario and shout. Simultaneously, the rest of the gang members would arrive at the scene, capturing videos to later use for blackmailing the accused and his family.

After a considerable wait, when Nouman could not reach the spot, Sidra returned to Rawalpindi with the accused, subsequently filing a FIR at the police station before departing for Sheikhupura.

The Islamabad Capital Police conducted a comprehensive investigation from multiple angles, summoning the girl involved in the plan for questioning. She told the magistrate about all the facts and plans.

The diligent efforts of the police team proved that it is a group that blackmails people and extorts money from them. While two cases were registered against Sidra in Sheikhupura and Muridky. Notably, Anwar ul Haq, one of the gang members, has a prior criminal record also.