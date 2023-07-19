At Kashmir moot in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasises urgent need for action

LONDON - Former Prime Minister Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday addressed the Kashmir Martyrs Day Con­ference held at the British House of Commons wherein he emphasized the need for urgent action by the inter­national community to pro­tect the human rights of the Kashmiris. Gilani shed light on the critical issues faced by the people of Indian Ille­gally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The event brought together renowned personalities, including Rt Hon. Debbie Abrahams, Chairperson APPG on Kash­mir, members of the British parliament, members of the civil society, and Raja Naja­bat Hussain, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Self Deter­mination Movement Inter­national. Senator Gilani told the gathering that the tragic events of 21 Muslim pro­testors who were brutally killed by Dogra forces in Sri­nagar nearly a century ago.