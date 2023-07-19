At Kashmir moot in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasises urgent need for action

LONDON - Former Prime Minister Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday addressed the Kashmir Martyrs Day Conference held at the British House of Commons wherein he emphasized the need for urgent action by the international community to protect the human rights of the Kashmiris. Gilani shed light on the critical issues faced by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The event brought together renowned personalities, including Rt Hon. Debbie Abrahams, Chairperson APPG on Kashmir, members of the British parliament, members of the civil society, and Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International. Senator Gilani told the gathering that the tragic events of 21 Muslim protestors who were brutally killed by Dogra forces in Srinagar nearly a century ago.