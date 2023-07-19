Bhutto, Malala, and the World

Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s former prime minister, and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai have been recognised in Marie Claire’s list of the “most influential women in the world.” The list, featuring 60 women dating back to 1775, acknowledges inspirational figures who have made a significant impact on the world. Bhutto, the first woman prime minister of Pakistan, took the reins of the Pakistan People’s Party after her father’s government was overthrown in a military coup. She advocated for open elections and won just three months after giving birth. Yousafzai has become a global spokesperson for human rights, education, and women’s rights, receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

The inclusion of Bhutto and Yousafzai in the list highlights the progress made in Pakistani society while also recognising the need for more women to join the ranks of renowned figures in various fields. Marie Claire’s list features exceptional women from around the world, including Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Gloria Steinem, Jane Austen, Maya Angelou, Queen Elizabeth II, and Indira Gandhi, who have left an indelible impact on society and paved the way for women’s empowerment.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.