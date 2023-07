RAWALPINDI- A newlywed bride was killed and the groom critically injured after a car overturned on Chak Beli Khan Road here on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place after the vehicle’s tyre burst due to speeding.

“Following this, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned,” a rescue official said.

Three other persons also sustained critical injuries in the accident, he added. The body and injured have been moved to the Hospital, he informed.