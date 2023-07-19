CDWP clears 10 projects worth Rs1,073.41 billion

ISLAMABAD-The CDWP Tuesday cleared 10 projects worth Rs1,073.41 billion including Solarisation of Agriculture Tubewells .

The CDWP, which met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in chair, has granted approval to three projects worth Rs9.41 billion and recommended seven projects worth Rs1064 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration. The projects discussed by the CDWP covered sectors such as agriculture & food, education, transport & communications, and water resources. One of the projects, namely “Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarisation of Agriculture Tubewells,” with a cost of Rs377,236.275 million, has been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration.

The Ministry of Education presented a project named “Establishment of Federal Government College of Home Economics Management Sciences and Specialized Discipline, F-11/1 Islamabad,” worth Rs2,637.769 million, which has been approved by the CDWP. The Higher Education Commission presented a project named “Establishment of Women Sub-Campus, University of Swat, Charbagh Swat, KP,” worth Rs1,360.266 million, which has also been approved by the forum. The transport & communications sector presented five projects in the CDWP. The first project, “Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop Construction of Road from Raiwind Road up to Multan,” worth Rs. 17,785.8250 million, has been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration.

The second project named the “Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Program,” worth Rs188,965.060 million, has also been recommended to ECNEC. The third project, the “Construction of Yariq - Tank Road” with a length of 35km and a cost of Rs5,414.450 million, has been approved by the CDWP. The fourth project presented by the transport & communications sector, the “Construction of Hyderabad - Sukkur 306km, 6 Lane Divided Fenced Motorway on Built Operate Transfer, worth Rs308,194m, has been recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. Lastly, the fifth project presented in the meeting, the “Construction of KhawazaKhel – Besham Express Way” spanning 48 km and costing Rs. 79,130.878 million has been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration. The Ministry of Water & Resources presented two projects in the forum. The first project, the “Garuk Storage Dam District Kharan,” worth Rs. 27,553.186 million, and the second project, the “Remodeling of Pat Feeder Canal System,” worth Rs. 61,793.367 million, have been recommended to ECNEC for approval.