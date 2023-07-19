CM directive to introduces plastic roads

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to construct plastic roads instead of coal-tar-made roads keeping in view their enhanced durability in severe weather conditions.

In this connection, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan to construct such roads in the province. T

These plastic roads offer en­hanced durability compared to conventional coal tar-made roads, as they are less prone to breaking. In addition, the CM has emphasized the importance of transparency and ensuring high-quality standards in road con­struction projects.

Currently, there are 137 ongo­ing road rehabilitation projects, covering a total length of 2600 km across Punjab, and all road construction contracts are being awarded through e-tendering to maintain fairness. Furthermore, the CM has set a target of complet­ing 107 inter-district road con­struction projects within a three-month timeframe.

CM SEEKS REPORT FROM RPO DG KHAN

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about the recov­ery of the dead bodies of three girls from Thermal Colony Muzaffargarh and ordered an investigation into the tragic incident.

The arrest of the accused per­sons should be ensured and no ef­fort should be spared in providing justice to the heirs; he said and ex­tended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.