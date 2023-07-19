CM directive to introduces plastic roads

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to construct plastic roads instead of coal-tar-made roads keeping in view their enhanced durability in severe weather conditions.
In this connection, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan to construct such roads in the province. T
These plastic roads offer enhanced durability compared to conventional coal tar-made roads, as they are less prone to breaking. In addition, the CM has emphasized the importance of transparency and ensuring high-quality standards in road construction projects.
Currently, there are 137 ongoing road rehabilitation projects, covering a total length of 2600 km across Punjab, and all road construction contracts are being awarded through e-tendering to maintain fairness. Furthermore, the CM has set a target of completing 107 inter-district road construction projects within a three-month timeframe.
CM SEEKS REPORT FROM RPO DG KHAN
Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about the recovery of the dead bodies of three girls from Thermal Colony Muzaffargarh and ordered an investigation into the tragic incident.
The arrest of the accused persons should be ensured and no effort should be spared in providing justice to the heirs; he said and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.