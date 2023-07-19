Coca-Cola foundation pours support into Green Climate Fund's initiative for Pakistan's environment

The green climate fund (GCF) has announced $66 million in funding to support 'recharge Pakistan, a project to enhance Pakistan's resilience to climate change by improving water systems and investing in green infrastructure. Overall, this $77.8 million partnership is the largest-ever investment in an ecosystem-based approach to build Pakistan's climate resilience.

In addition to the GCF funding, the project is supported through a collective $12 million investment and technical support from the Coca-Cola Foundation, the U.S. agency for international development (USAID), and WWF-Pakistan. They all come together to prioritize climate change efforts by expanding large-scale green infrastructure, wetlands development, flood-plains management and local businesses in agriculture and forestry.

The 7-year project is designed to serve communities along the indus basin and is unique in its use of nature-based solutions for preparedness against high-risk climate disasters that Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to.

Saadia Madsbjerg, President of the Coca-Cola Foundation, acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge, stating, "As we strive to address the far-reaching impacts of climate change in a populous nation like Pakistan, we must rely on collective creativity and a steadfast commitment. Recognizing that this is an inter-generational challenge, it is our duty to collaborate, invest our resources, and work tirelessly to create enduring solutions. With our funding for recharge Pakistan, we aim to make a positive difference in the lives of over 7 million people and extend support to communities most susceptible to the threat of floods."

Recharge Pakistan is also among the largest grant contributions that the Coca-Cola Foundation has made to date in climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

As an integrated program with several ministries has championed and co-designed Recharge Pakistan under Pakistan's existing eba priorities. Pakistan's minister of climate change, Sherry Rehman, in a supporting public statement, said, recharge is a product of, "rigorous design implementation after months of consultation with all the provinces."

This announcement demonstrates successful efforts towards coalition-building. U.S ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said, “The U.S. government considers the recharge Pakistan project a game changer for flood mitigation and the creation of economic opportunities in areas faced with recurring water insecurity. partnering with GCF, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and World Wildlife fund will help Pakistan tackle the negative impacts of climate change and align seamlessly with the U.S.-Pakistan green alliance framework".

The implementing partner WWF-Pakistan's Director General, Hammad Naqi Khan added, "A focus on green infrastructure and ecosystem-based adaptation is crucial, especially for a country like Pakistan, where the impacts of climate change are manifesting with increasing frequency and severity and deepening the economic crisis."

