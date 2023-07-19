Compensation cheques distributed among flood affectees

khyber - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) with the assistance of district administration on Tuesday given compensation cheques to the flash flood and heavy downpour affected families in Landi Kotal.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khyber, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand flanked by Additional AC Rameez Ali Shah and Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid visited the affected families in Pased Khel and Loy-Shelman villages and handed over cheques of Rs1 million to heirs of each deceased Inzemam Khan and Kausar Ali.

The officials also sympathised with the deceased’s families and offered Fatiha for the departed souls. Expressing his grief over the sad demise of two youths, AC Irshad Mohmand said that the government stood firm with the affected families in this hour of sorrow and grief and would leave no stone unturned to work for the welfare of them.