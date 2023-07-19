Congo virus claims another life in Balochistan

QUETTA - Congo virus has claimed an­other life in Balochistan, rais­ing the death toll to eight in the current year, hospital sources confirmed. Shair Ahmed, 65, a resident of Pishin, was un­der treatment at a Faitmah Jinnah Chest Hospital, Quetta where he succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

The death toll of the vi­rus has risen to eight in the province during the current year, while as many as 23 patients have tested positive for Congo virus. The hospi­tal sources while confirming the death toll said that Shair Ahmed was brought to the hospital a few days back. He died while under treatment.

“14 years old Bakhtnama, a patient of Congo virus, has been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after she recovered,” the hospital man­agement said. They noted that on the directives of the chief minister of Balochistan, all possible facilities were being provided to the patients hail­ing from across the province. A separate isolation ward has also been established for the patients of the Congo virus, they maintained.