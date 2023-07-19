Dormantism-deconstructing delayed dividends

To disrupt the false consciousness of masses, just to wake them up to an unforeseeable and exorbitantly distant dream is fatal. I contend that it is utterly imprudent to make the masses realize about their formerly unknown rights just for an anticipation that future might hold avalanche of opportunities. I am of puissant belief that it is responsibility of civil society to mobilize masses regardless of anything. But what is irrational is the result of these long-lasting struggles. People are indoctrinated about oblivious realities and rights with no robust avenue of their emancipation. So to say, it is of no use to enlighten an impoverished rural woman about her rights when there is no existing avenue for the materialization of these newly learned opportunities. What I suggest is utilization of modern avenues to accommodate the rights of people, forming a robust scaffolding to shelter them and then a vibrant campaign to galvanize their movement towards enlightenment. In an alternative scenario the efforts for reformation will only result in struggles of decades or perhaps culminate in futility. Avenues like Judiciary and International Organizations can be sought for the initial movement. Parenthetically, the rude awakening of populace to an abstract objective will only erode and disturb wherever tranquility is left within society.

Primarily, societies have been primordially plagued by discordant bifurcations, luminous polarizations and divisive dichotomies owing to the rivaling hegemonies. The influence of a specific ideology is substantiated by the material class and its concomitant stronghold as Karl Marx terms it the “mental production” and the “intellectual ruling” of the “ruling ideas”. Thus the disgruntled cacophony ensuing in the aftermath of an emerging ideology proposition of enlightenment is destined to generate Kinect fulminations for its realizations. Yet, it is pragmatically impractical to eventuate the emergent objectives within a calculable of cognizable amount of time. Moreover, it enervates the sole purpose of ideology or rights if they engender violence and create social disruptions. It, additionally, amounts to an intellectual hypocrisy if pursuit of happiness is realized by trampling down upon placidity during the social voyage to the shores of actualization.

Conversely, it is politically placid, economically remunerative and religiously harmonious to envelop society in dormancy of status quo and clandestinely advocate the “concerned cause” through the articulatory strokes of global academic scribblers, vociferous civil society, vibrant pedagogy, developing disciples, influential conglomerates and resilient international institutions. The landscape of this terrestrial globe is evidently ridden with unrelenting conflicts and replete with alienating narratives germinating from the fecund meadows of change. Yet the realization/materialization rate of these ideologies has remained an untenable phenomenon. Along with, it can be statistically, theoretically and academically deduced that no ideology in the world has been implemented in its official form owing to the mass recalcitrance against propelled ideas and the emasculating counter-narratives enfeebling the process.

So, in the pursuit of attaining the ideological stronghold under the thinly veiled cloak of “rights” or “citizen enfranchisement”, pressure groups peddle their narratives and pursue their objectives. So, even if the anticipations are transformed into practicality, the prospects of this transition and its accompanied luxuries cascading to the desiccated and desolated echelons of masses remains infinitesimal. Thus, the contemporary cacophonies, emphatic accentuations, vehement protests and radiantly violent manifestations of disdain of global environmental activists- Ecoterrorism- against the proliferation of unbridled industrial profligacy amounts to vacuously ostentatious ceremonialism. For instance, persistent perpetuation of protests is not engendering substantial outcomes but culminating at concerning crossroads of incarcerations, preventive detentions and penal servitude of the activists.

Paradoxically, if the course of this natural, green and provident initiative is altered and the approach of utilizing vertical subsidiarity is ameliorated by inducing legislative guardrails, penal preventions and institutionalized deterrence then the goal of a green globe can not only be materialized efficiently but can be retained sustainably. To substantiate, the legal alteration and reinterpretation of Rome Statue, Article (8)(b)(iv) by introduction of penal clause against Ecocide perpetrated in Flagrante delicto will not only curtail investments, advancement and burgeoning of capital within the environmentally hazardous industries but it will also introduce streams of reforms for the hitherto rectifications. So, this path provides placidity, validity and sustainability which causes the creation of remunerative developments for crystalizing rights of marine life and the connected human economic security.

Furthermore, the need for this ideology can never be more relevant owing to the presence of vibrant avenues whose actual potential remains untapped. The unabated escalation of conflicts in the world and the inordinately disproportionate deceleration of egalitarianism compellingly demands the orchestration of congenial corridors for the conducive advancement of ideologies and rights of people who remain reprehensibly devoid of the product in whose creation they divested themselves from tranquility and serenity.

Along with, it is a path of celerity to tread briskly on the deserted tracks than to jostle against the antagonist contemporaries. The example or French democratic defenestration by Bonapartism even after the historic French revolution bears ample testimony to the fragility of ad hoc revolutions and myopically provisional outbursts which fail to consolidate the yields reaped by the blood. Thus, Dormantism dictates a pursuance of placid parallels instead of explicitly indoctrinating “rights” to masses and brining the life of the ideology to the cusp of collapse. It is inexpedient and insubstantial not to utilize statutory enactments and the teeming streets of civil society, academics and young apostles to galvanize the conglomerates of International organizations and national judiciaries- ICJ AND UNO- which champion to be the objective adjudicators. Jurisprudential employment for the purposes of prudent resource allocations for establishment of wind corridors, initiatives for green computing, reducing economically induced thermal inequalities, decarburization projects, administrating Strategic Retreat, flood proofing, siphoning from repository of resources through windfall taxes upon gigantic corporations, establishment of isocratic governments and administrations for consolidating green cover are few among innumerable avenues for addressing the environmental problem without protests and vacuous instigations for challenging legally approved projects against the ecological interest.

Anachronistically, the deleterious plague of Palestinian ghettoization remains elusive to the pragmatic and historical annals of diagnosis. The Israeli onslaught and its ecclesiastical mobility from Judaism towards Zionism warrants trenchant scrutinization. The Hermit Kingdom of cerebral analysis must venture to unearth the catalysts of arrant apartheid behind perennial perpetrations of the Israel. Hostage to its intrinsic insecurities, the Zionist state remains categorically aloof of capitulation and holds democratic reinvigoration in disdained abeyance. Democracy flourishes within the Israeli domestic chambers while is burnt to cinders in its immediate peripheries and concomitant enclaves. The cumbrous and laborious labyrinthine of the embroiled issue traces its roots to the dungeons of yore. The British commitment to establish an Israeli state in its Palestine Royal Commission, in absence of requisite geographical plausibility, social hospitality, communal vicinity and demographical proximity resulted in creation of “False Opportunity” with unambiguous certitude of ensuing pandemonium. Paradoxically, The White Paper by Britain recanted its hitherto positionality and presented an inharmonious conception of Binational state for the Palestinians and the Israelis. Virtually inconsistent with its erstwhile stance this development insidiously devoured upon the vitals of peace in the region and the formerly enfranchised Jews could not bear the brunt of betrayal that emanated from the precarious repositories of occidental administration. So, the embryonic fallacy of enlightening before empowering, ennobles the emergently emancipated and endangers the essentially eligible. Had the enlightenment of Israeli state not materialized before concerted efforts of the world and the regional stakeholders, the contemporary purveyor of extremism, Israeli, not been configured in its grotesque modality. Dormantism, in a juxtaposition, advocates for dexterous peddling of rights at clandestine fronts to garner resources, cerebral and material, before appealing to assuage the appalling status quo.

Concomitantly, the deglaciation of the frosty societal stagnation, after its strategic hibernation and oblivion to emergent conceptions of rights, would be materialized through burning tools of International organizations which wield the authority to delineate the priorities of the state in pursuant to their objectives. To substantiate, the Bretton Woods System can obligate the galvanization of resources for the warranting sections of society and then the process for their gradual realization can be eventuated. The example of World Bank and International Monetary Fund making their pecuniary assistance conditional to the establishment of fiscal spaces for the disadvantageous factions of communities would serve the purposes of resource mobilization and political resolve rudimentary for the sustenance of social solvency. Once the reserves are arranged under the auspicious aegis and pedantic patronage of these institutions, the communities may be episodically enlightened about the altered morality of the world and then compatible conditions may be created to enfranchise the people without the prospects of disrupted tranquility. So, the people would be capacitated in accordance with the material at disposal instead of left incapacitated after being infused with the fragments of emergent sanity. The salience of the International systems is accentuated and testified by the theory of Constructivism and Institutionalism in International Relations.

Lastly, the social death of a widow in the aftermath of his spousal departure from the terrestrial human abode presented a daunting yet pragmatic justification for the reprehensibly ignominious tradition of Sati- widow burning- in India. The contemporarily culpable perpetration of self-immolation was incriminatingly congruous with the retentive practices of primordial times. The abolition of this practice by the British “Reformers” without the requisite capacitation of women in that society proved fatal for the newly emancipated feminine faction. Thus, onslaught of rights in absence of resources is synonymous with the rupture of social fabric.

To enshrine, it would constitute sanity and expediency to divorce cannibalistic vitriolic onslaughts against concerns and awakening the ostensibly obliterated conscious of masses and replace it with Dormantism which will evince perceptibly remunerative outcomes, discernible ameliorations in social stipulations and ubiquitously beneficial shades of fructuousness within the global coliseum. It bodes beneficial for humanity to usufruct the legal and political institutions established by itself for its own benefit in order to realize its volatile yet indisputably crucial anticipations instead of resorting towards anachronistic medievalism of “awakening” people before an impassable route with categorical dearth of resources. Thus, to stable the crumbling edifice of social solvency and restraining human exploitation from ideologies with essentially ulterior motives, it is imperative to validate their validation from the Global institutions. It may be referred as ‘Antenatal scrutinization’ which constitutes an inalienable prerequisite of Dormantism.

It is futile and pernicious to awake a dormant bear from its potentially strategic slumber until the appellant wields the honey to satiate its freshly generated appetite.