Wednesday, July 19, 2023
ECP announces by-polls schedule in village councils of Abbottabad

APP
July 19, 2023
ABBOTTABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that by-elections will be held in various village councils of district Abbottabad. Adnan Ibrar, the Director of Building Control at Galyat Development Authority (GDA), has been appointed as the Returning Officer (RO).

The electoral process for the by-polls in village councils of district Abbottabad, including Palak, Bagnoter, Baldheri, Bandha Peer Khan, and Nathiagali, has already begun. The citizens residing in these constituencies will have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process and exercise their right to vote.

Last week, the ECP also announced the schedule for by-elections in Neighbourhood Councils/Village Councils. The positions available for election include Malkapora Urban-II (Minority Councillor), Malkapora Urban-III (Female Councillor), Central Urban-III (Minority Councillor), Nawashahr Urban (Farmer Councillor), Dheri Kahyal-II (Female Councillor), Majhoohan-II (Female Councillor), and Chambah (General Councillor). Candidates eligible for these positions can participate in the election.

