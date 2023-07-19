Federal Board announces SSC 2023 annual results

ISLAMABAD-Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad on Tuesday announced the annual results of the 9th and 10th examinations for the year 2023.

The results were announced by the Federal Education Board by pressing the keyboard button.

According to the result details, the passing percentage of students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II remained at 89.61 per cent while the passing percentage of SSC-I was 65.28.

According to the position holders of SSC-II, Rida Fatima, a student of Global College of Science, Range Road, stood first with 1089 marks in Matric Science Group, while Maryam Ghafar of Islamabad Model College for Girls G-10/2 and Warda Farooq of APS Lahore secured second position with 1088 marks. Amina Amir of APS Lahore and Fatima Ansari of APS Gujranwala got the third position by getting 1087 marks.

Similarly, Malaika Aamir of DHA Senior School Lahore stood first with 1037 marks in Arts Group, while Rida Fatima of Dr AQ Khan School Bahria Town and Zainab Khalid of APS Lahore Cantt got second position with 1032 marks.

However, Tahseen Iman secured the first position with 1031 marks.

Meanwhile, speaking at the results announcement ceremony, Federal Minister of Education Rana Tanveer Hussain lauded his education team for fulfilling the assigned duties.

“It is our great success that Pakistani talented children have made their place in the world ranking today. Now other countries of the world are taking help from our education boards,” he added.

He lamented that the work done by Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab as Chief Minister during the past ten years was destroyed by Tehreek-e-Insaf in the last five years. PTI destroyed the governance, administration, and other departments in their previous regime.

He also congratulated the brilliant children who have succeeded and those who achieved top positions. He also lauded the girls for achieving maximum position.

He said that it is a good decision that the passing percentage of marks is being increased to 40% from next year. Earlier, Chairman Federal Education Board Syed Qaiser Alam while giving a welcome speech said today we are announcing the annual results of 9th and 10th for the year 2023.

Chairman Education Board said that in the last one and a half years, the Federal Minister of Education had given us full-fledge authority to make reforms in the federal board. After that, an unstoppable series of reforms and improvements began, he added.

The federal minister gave us the target and after that, he kept taking regular reviews on the achievements, Chairman added.

He further added that it is the commitment of the federal minister that the number of out-of-school children is decreasing today.

He announced that for the first time in the country’s history, an endowment fund has been established for education.

We will not be able to compete with the world unless there is quality in our education, he said.

He informed with the efforts of the Federal Minister of Education, the Federal Board has to reach an agreement with Cambridge today.

The Federal Board will set the Urdu paper for Hong Kong children from next year, he told.

“We have prepared this result in just 20 to 25 days. This time also we have made our results through e-marking,” he said. This time, more than 119,000 children participated in the annual matriculation exams, whose passing ratio remained at 89 per cent. However, the passing percentage in Science was 90 per cent and in Arts remained at 82 per cent.